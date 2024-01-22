David Lee Roth Posts Incohesive 25 Minute Rant About Sammy Hagar - Noise11.com

Original Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted an unhinged 25 minute rant about Sammy Hagar following Hagar’s sing a song or two on his upcoming tour.

Roth’s rant, titled ‘The Ballad of Popsicle Sam’ pokes fun at Sammy Hagar’s upbring, his parents, suggests Hagar was abducted by aliens and had an anal probe. Roth rants something about a popsicle being jammed into a cassette player, he rants about what thirty three and third means, he talks about pot in Ohio.

The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam..https://t.co/2LI0gJ8r0F — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) January 18, 2024

Sammy Hagar was lead singer of Van Halen for the four albums ‘5150’ (1986), ‘OU812’ (1988), ‘For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge’ (1991) and ‘Balance’ (1995).

David Lee Roth was singer for ‘Van Halen’ (1978), ‘Van Halen II’ (1979), ‘Woman and Children First’ (1980), ‘Fair Warning’ (1981) and ‘1984’ (1984). He was also on the reunion album ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ (2012).

Gary Cherone of Extreme was lead singer for the one album ‘Van Halen III’ (1998).

