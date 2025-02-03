 David Lee Roth Takes A Tour Of Thailand On A Pushbike - Noise11.com
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Lee Roth Takes A Tour Of Thailand On A Pushbike

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2025

in News

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is holidaying in Thailand and has put together an 11-minute travel video bicycling through the region.

Roth travelled across 900 miles of North Thailand videoing the trip along the way.

Check out the video:

David Lee Roth turned 70 in October 2024. His last solo album was ‘Diamond Dave’ in 2003. His last album with Van Halen was ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ in 2012.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Music Icon Marianne Faithfull Dies At Age 78

Music icon Marianne Faithfull has passed away at age 78.

4 days ago
Bruce Howe of Fraternity from Fraternity website
Bruce Howe of Fraternity Dies At Age 77

Bruce Howe, the bass player for Fraternity, has died at the age of 77. Fraternity was a pioneering Aussie rock band with singers at various stages including Bon Scott (before AC/DC), Jimmy Barnes (before Cold Chisel) and Swanee.

5 days ago
Billy Ocean by Bron Robinson
Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia in September

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia for another tour in September 2025, nearly 50 years since his first hit ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’.

5 days ago
Glen Matlock Blondie Sex Pistols
Sex Pistols Are Heading To The USA

Sex Pistols are planning a US tour with Frank Carter.

6 days ago
Paul McCartney Venus and Mars
Paul McCartney and Wings Classic ‘Venus and Mars’ To Get 50th Anniversary Treatment

‘Venus and Mars’, the fourth Paul McCartney Wings album, will be reissued in March as a half-speed master.

6 days ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Cover Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ With First New Music in 17 Years

Rose Tattoo will release a cover of Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ in February marking the first new music for the band since 2008.

6 days ago
The Stranglers (supplied SBM)
The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates

Australian singer songwriter Merryn Jean will open for The Stranglers on their upcoming Australian tour.

January 28, 2025