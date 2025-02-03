David Lee Roth Takes A Tour Of Thailand On A Pushbike - Noise11.com

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is holidaying in Thailand and has put together an 11-minute travel video bicycling through the region.

Roth travelled across 900 miles of North Thailand videoing the trip along the way.

Check out the video:

David Lee Roth turned 70 in October 2024. His last solo album was ‘Diamond Dave’ in 2003. His last album with Van Halen was ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ in 2012.

