Dead Kennedys Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com

Dead Kennedys will return to Australia and New Zealand in September for the first shows since 2018.

Dead Kennedys also toured Australia in 2013 and 2011 and before that 1983.

Dead Kennedys formed in San Francisco in 1978. They have been cited by Sydneym of a Down, Green Day and Faith No More as a major influence. The band still features original members East Bay Ray (guitars) and Klaus Flouride (bass).

The Dead Kennedys discography is a short story. There have only been the four albums ‘Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables’ (1980), ‘Plastic Surgery Disasters’ (1982), ‘Frankenchrist’ (1985) and ‘Bedtime for Democracy’ (1986).

DEAD KENNEDYS ANNOUNCE

Give Me Dystopia or Give Me Death

Australia & New Zealand Tour – September 2025

Tue 16 Sept: Auckland, Powerstation

Wed 17 Sept: Wellington, Meow Nui

Fri 19 Sept: Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Sat 20 Sept: Brisbane, Tivoli

Wed 24 Sept: Perth, Astor Theatre

Fri 26 Sept: Adelaide, The Gov

Sat 27 Sept: Sydney, Metro Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE TUE 15TH SEPT, 12PM [AEST]

