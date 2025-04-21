Deadmau5 Apologies For Drunken Coachella Set - Noise11.com

Dance music star Deadmau5 has apologised to his fans for his drunken behaviour during his set at Coachella over the weekend.

Deadmau5 was supposed to perform a lengthy DJ set alongside electronic music artist Zhu on the Californian festival’s new Quasar Stage on Friday night.

However, the set was ultimately cut short after the Canadian DJ, performing under his alter ego Testpilot, became noticeably intoxicated on stage, with videos showing him taking shots and slurring his speech. He was later escorted off-stage after falling over behind his sound system.

Deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman, addressed his drunken behaviour on Instagram over the weekend. He initially posted a picture of a bottle of water and admitted he didn’t “remember a thing” from his performance.

In the comments, he added, “Probably my last coachella show.”

The following day, the music producer posted a snap of his cat and joked that even his pet was “disappointed” in him due to his on-stage conduct.

“Sorry about last night. Lol. TO BE FAIR, I felt the first 3/4 was great!” he captioned the post. “Huge shout out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb a*s till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some fucken personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better (sic).”

