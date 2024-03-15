Deborah Harry Joins The Dandy Warhols For New Song ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’ - Noise11.com

The Dandy Warhols have a number of special guests on their new album ‘Rockmaker’ but the one they are treating up to today is the Deborah Harry collaboration ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’.

The Dandy Warhols ‘Rockmaker’ is released today, March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd and was produced by Peter Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor. On the record you’ll also find Black Francis of The Pixies on the cleverly titled ‘Danzig With Myself’, and Slash contributed to ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’.

TRACKLISTING

The Dooms Day Bells

Danzig With Myself (feat Black Francis)

Teutonic Wine

Summer Of Hate

I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat Slash)

The Cross

Root Of All Evil

Alcohol And Cocainemarijuanaicotine

Love Thyself

Real People

I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat Debbie Harry)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

