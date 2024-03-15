 Deborah Harry Joins The Dandy Warhols For New Song ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’ - Noise11.com

Eric Bazilian and Tania Doko

Deborah Harry Joins The Dandy Warhols For New Song ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2024

in News

The Dandy Warhols have a number of special guests on their new album ‘Rockmaker’ but the one they are treating up to today is the Deborah Harry collaboration ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’.

The Dandy Warhols ‘Rockmaker’ is released today, March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd and was produced by Peter Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor. On the record you’ll also find Black Francis of The Pixies on the cleverly titled ‘Danzig With Myself’, and Slash contributed to ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’.

TRACKLISTING
The Dooms Day Bells
Danzig With Myself (feat Black Francis)
Teutonic Wine
Summer Of Hate
I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat Slash)
The Cross
Root Of All Evil
Alcohol And Cocainemarijuanaicotine
Love Thyself
Real People
I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat Debbie Harry)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

