Deep Purple ‘Machine Head’ Has Been Remixed By Dweezil Zappa - Noise11.com

Deep Purple ‘Machine Head’ Has Been Remixed By Dweezil Zappa

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2024

in News

Deep Purple will reissue their classic ‘Machine Head’ album remixed by Dweezil Zappa.

Dweezil, son of Frank, has reconstructed ‘Machine Head’ remixing the album for new Stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Watch the Roger Glover of Deep Purple Noise11 interview:

The project marks 50+ years since the original 1972 release of the album.

The new ‘Machine Head’ set will release a previously released 1972 concert and a never before heard 1971 concert being released for the first time.

• Dweezil Zappa 2024 Remix
1. “Highway Star”*
2. “Maybe I’m A Leo”*
3. “Pictures Of Home”*
4. “Never Before”*
5. “Smoke On The Water”*
6. “Lazy”*
7. “Space Truckin’”*
8. “When A Blind Man Cries” – B-side*

2024 Remaster
9. “Highway Star”
10. “Maybe I’m A Leo”
11. “Pictures Of Home”
12. “Never Before”
13. “Smoke On The Water”
14. “Lazy”
15. “Space Truckin’”
* previously unreleased

• CD 2: In Concert ’72
1. Introduction
2. “Highway Star”
3. “Strange Kind Of Woman”
4. “Maybe I’m A Leo”
5. “Smoke On The Water”
6. “Never Before”
7. “Lazy”
8. “Space Truckin’”
9. “Lucille”
10. “Maybe I’m A Leo” – soundcheck

• CD 3: Montreux ’71
1. “Swiss Yodel” *
2. “Speed King” *
3. “Strange Kind Of Woman” *
4. “Into The Fire” *
5. “Child In Time” *
6. “Paint It Black” *
7. “Wring That Neck (Hard Road)” *
8. “Black Night” *
9. “Lucille” *
* previously unreleased

• Blu-ray Audio
Dweezil Zappa 2024 Atmos Remix
1. “Highway Star” *
2. “Maybe I’m A Leo” *
3. “Pictures Of Home” *
4. “Never Before” *
5. “Smoke On The Water” *
6. “Lazy” *
7. “Space Truckin’” *
8. “When A Blind Man Cries” – B-side *

1974 U.S. Quad Mix
9. “Highway Star”
10. “Maybe I’m A Leo”
11. “Pictures Of Home”
12. “Never Before”
13. “Smoke On The Water”
14. “Lazy”
15. “Space Truckin’”

Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes
16. “When A Blind Man Cries” – B-side
17. “Maybe I’m A Leo”
18. “Lazy”
* previously unreleased

• Vinyl LP
Side One
1. “Highway Star”
2. “Maybe I’m A Leo”
3. “Pictures Of Home”
4. “Never Before”
Side Two
5. “Smoke On The Water”
6. “Lazy”
7. “When A Blind Man Cries” B-side
8. “Space Truckin’”

The new 2024 ‘Machine Head’ will be released on 29 March 2024.

Deep Purple will be in Australia for the Pandemonium Festival in April 2024 with Alice Cooper, Blondie, Placebo, Dead Kennedys and Wolfmother.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
(ANZAC Day Holiday) NEW VENUE
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at
www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

