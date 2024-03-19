Deep Purple Reveal UK Dates For End of 2024 - Noise11.com

Deep Purple are hitting the road this November.
Deep Purple will bring their ‘= 1 MORE TIME TOUR’ to Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, with support from indie rockers Reef.
The seminal group – best known for rock staples ‘Hush’, ‘Black Night’, ‘Speed King’ ‘Fireball’ and ‘Smoke On The Water’ – released their 22nd studio album, ‘Turning to Crime’, in 2021, composed entirely of covers, it marked the last record to feature guitarist Steve Morse before he left the band in July 2022.
Ian Gillan and co’s 21st studio LP, ‘Whoosh!’, reached number four on the Official UK Albums Chart.
The band – which has sold more than 100 million records worldwide – was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has been hugely influential in the shaping of rock and metal.
‘=1 MORE TIME TOUR’ UK dates:
NOVEMBER 2024
Mon 4: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Wed 6: London, The O2
Thurs 7: Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sat 9: Manchester, AO Arena
Sun 10: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Deep Purple will also head to Australia next month for a series of festival shows and have a European run in the summer.
PANDEMONIUM Sideshows
Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced
Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23
PANDEMONIUM 2024
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*
*Blondie not performing
General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at
www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au
Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks
