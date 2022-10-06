 Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour - Noise11.com
Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2022

in News

Depeche Mode have released a new album ‘Memento’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

Fletcher died suddenly on 26 May 2022 from an aortic dissection, a condition that kills about 3 out of 100,000 people every year.

The ‘Memento’ album was well down the track at the time of Fletcher’s death. Singer Dave Gahan says he was considering stalling work on the record until 2023 but he and Martin Gore talked it over and decided to push Depeche Mode into active mode.

The tour dates are for the Northern Hemisphere only at this stage. Depeche Mode have not toured Australia since 1994.

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Is Back In The UK Celebrating 50 Years In the Biz

Leo Sayer has been making up for lost lockdown time in the UK with his 50th Anniversary tour now in full swing and dates set through to 12 November.

1 day ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobies Brothers To Perform for Bluesfest With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers will perform in Australia for Bluesfest in 2023 with Michael McDonald back in the band.

2 days ago
Royal Mint AC/DC Box Vol II
Royal Mint Release AC/DC Coin Collection Volume II

The Australian Royal Mint will release a second edition of AC/DC coins this month.

2 days ago
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation
Al Di Meola Joined Return To Forever At 18 With A Little Help From His Friends

Legendary guitarist Al Di Meola credits the tenacity of a friend for getting him into Return For Forever with Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke at the age of 19.

2 days ago
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono To Go On Book Tour

Bono is launching a book tour to support the release of his new memoir.

3 days ago
Frank Skinner
Frank Skinner Confirms New ‘Three Lions’ For World Cup

Frank Skinner has confirmed a new version of 'Three Lions' has been written for the upcoming World Cup.

4 days ago
Metallica Get Into The Cigar Business

If Metallica can’t kill you with liver disease, they’ll now get you with lung cancer. After first getting into the Whiskey business Metallica have found a new way to profit from your declining health. They are now selling cigars.

5 days ago