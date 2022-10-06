Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour - Noise11.com

Depeche Mode have released a new album ‘Memento’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.
Fletcher died suddenly on 26 May 2022 from an aortic dissection, a condition that kills about 3 out of 100,000 people every year.
The ‘Memento’ album was well down the track at the time of Fletcher’s death. Singer Dave Gahan says he was considering stalling work on the record until 2023 but he and Martin Gore talked it over and decided to push Depeche Mode into active mode.
The tour dates are for the Northern Hemisphere only at this stage. Depeche Mode have not toured Australia since 1994.
Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
