Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour - Noise11.com

Depeche Mode have released a new album ‘Memento’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

Fletcher died suddenly on 26 May 2022 from an aortic dissection, a condition that kills about 3 out of 100,000 people every year.

The ‘Memento’ album was well down the track at the time of Fletcher’s death. Singer Dave Gahan says he was considering stalling work on the record until 2023 but he and Martin Gore talked it over and decided to push Depeche Mode into active mode.

The tour dates are for the Northern Hemisphere only at this stage. Depeche Mode have not toured Australia since 1994.

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

