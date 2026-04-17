 Devildriver Announce Strike And Kill Album And Release Dig Your Own Grave Single - Noise11 Music News
DevilDriver 2026 band photo featuring Dez Fafara and current lineup promoting Strike And Kill album

DevilDriver photo vy Stephanie Cabral

Devildriver Announce Strike And Kill Album And Release Dig Your Own Grave Single

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2026

in Live,New Music,News

Groove metal veterans DevilDriver return with their eleventh studio album Strike And Kill, led by Dez Fafara, arriving July 10, 2026

by Paul Cashmere

Groove metal mainstays DevilDriver have confirmed their eleventh studio album, Strike And Kill, set for release on July 10, 2026 via Napalm Records, alongside the debut of the lead single Dig Your Own Grave. The announcement lands as the band prepares for a July Australian tour, placing new material directly into the live arena.

The record marks a significant moment in the band’s timeline, arriving after more than two decades of recording and touring, and following the expansive double album Dealing With Demons Vol. 1 & 2. With that project establishing a high watermark in their catalogue, including sustained metal radio success, Strike And Kill positions itself as a recalibration toward the band’s foundational sound.

Frontman Dez Fafara frames the album as a continuation of long-held creative intent rather than reinvention. “My headspace hasn’t changed, I have not become complacent or soft in my view of the world or in my music,” Fafara said. “Metal is our outlet as listeners and writers, so on this record we focused on getting it all out lyrically, and backing those lyrics with savage, relentless music that fuels the heavy California groove like no other.”

The lead track Dig Your Own Grave introduces the album’s thematic direction with precision. Built on rapid-fire percussion and dense riff structures, the track explores consequence and personal accountability. Fafara explains, “One wrong decision, one wrong move can see your whole world turned upside down, effectively digging your own grave. It can also refer to how your decisions can impact someone else.”

Musically, Strike And Kill draws on the established DevilDriver framework, groove metal anchored in rhythmic weight, layered with melodic death metal textures and blackened tonal elements. Guitarists Alex Lee and Gabe Mangold contribute dual-lead interplay across tracks like Dead In The Water, while drummer Davier Ortega Perez delivers tightly controlled, high-tempo arrangements. The return of founding bassist Jon Miller adds a structural link back to the band’s early 2000s origins.

Across the tracklist, the album moves between high-intensity passages and more textured arrangements. Sanctified In Scars integrates industrial elements, while Summoning Shadows introduces acoustic layering before returning to full-band impact. The title track Strike And Kill functions as a thematic centrepiece, addressing resilience and accumulated experience through complex rhythmic shifts.

Formed in Santa Barbara in 2002, DevilDriver emerged from the post-nu metal transition period, with Fafara pivoting from his earlier band Coal Chamber into a heavier, groove-driven direction. Early albums such as The Fury Of Our Maker’s Hand and The Last Kind Words established the band within the modern metal circuit, while later releases like Pray For Villains and Beast expanded their international footprint. Their signing to Napalm Records in 2013 marked a new phase of output, culminating in the ambitious Dealing With Demons series.

Within the broader metal landscape, Strike And Kill arrives at a time when legacy acts are increasingly revisiting core sonic identities rather than pursuing stylistic divergence. DevilDriver’s approach aligns with that trend, reinforcing genre fundamentals while maintaining technical evolution. For listeners beyond the band’s core audience, the release reflects a wider movement within heavy music, one that prioritises continuity, precision and live translation over experimentation for its own sake.

There is little ambiguity in the band’s current trajectory. With a stable lineup and a clear production direction, DevilDriver are consolidating rather than redefining their position. The upcoming Australian tour, co-headlined with Cradle Of Filth, will provide immediate context for how the new material functions in a live environment.

Looking ahead, Strike And Kill reinforces DevilDriver’s long-term durability in a genre often defined by turnover. More than two decades into their career, the band continues to operate with a defined identity and a consistent release cycle, a combination that has sustained their relevance across multiple phases of the metal industry.

Strike And Kill Tracklisting:
1 Dig Your Own Grave
2 Dead in the Water
3 Sanctified In Scars
4 Strike and Kill
5 In the Moonlight
6 Ride or Die
7 Headed for the Fall
8 Shut the Silence On
9 Never Coming Home
10 Summoning Shadows
11 You’re just a Ghost
12 Oath of Iron
13 All Bets are Off

Australian Tour Dates
Thursday 9 July, Brisbane, The Tivoli
Friday 10 July, Sydney, The Enmore
Saturday 11 July, Melbourne, The Forum
Tuesday 14 July, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
Thursday 16 July, Perth, The Astor

Tickets on sale now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Electric Callboy
Electric Callboy Announce New Album Tanzneid, Drop Hypercharged With Brawl Stars Collaboration

Electric Callboy will release their new album Tanzneid on 7 August through Century Media Records and Sony Music Australia, while simultaneously unveiling their new single Hypercharged, a collaboration with global mobile gaming phenomenon Brawl Stars.

11 hours ago
August Burns Red performing live with vocalist Jake Luhrs during a metalcore concert.
August Burns Red Announce Season Of Surrender Tour For Australia And New Zealand 2026

August Burns Red will return to Australia and New Zealand in September and October for their Season Of Surrender Tour, marking their first headline run in Australia in seven years and their first New Zealand shows in more than a decade.

2 days ago
Saxophone legend Bill Evans will return to Australia in October 2026 for a national tour with the Vansband Allstars and plans to record a new live album during the trip.
Bill Evans Is The Name Who Turned Down The Rolling Stones

Saxophone Legend Bill Evans Discusses His Upcoming Australian Tour, Turning Down The Rolling Stones And His Years With Miles Davis.

3 days ago
Poison The Well supplied SharpTone Records
Poison The Well Confirm Local Supports For 2026 Australian Tour

Florida metalcore pioneers Poison The Well have confirmed the Australian support acts for their long-awaited June 2026 headline tour, their first performances in Australia since 2009.

3 days ago
Zac Rae announce the album I Built You A Tower
Death Cab For Cutie Announce Australian Tour For November 2026

Death Cab For Cutie will return to Australia this November with new music from upcoming album I Built You A Tower alongside their catalogue of alternative rock classics.

3 days ago
Mortiis and Nytt Land announce Southern Ritual Tour Australia 2026
Mortiis & Nytt Land Announce Southern Ritual Tour Australia 2026

Mortiis and Nytt Land will bring the Southern Ritual Tour to Australia in November 2026, with Mortiis and Nytt Land confirmed as dual headliners alongside special guest TiR, presented by Hardline Media.

4 days ago
Lydia Lunch photo by Jasmine Hirst
Lydia Lunch And Tex Perkins Announce So Real It Hurts Australian Tour

Lydia Lunch and Tex Perkins will unite for exclusive spoken word and experimental electronic performances in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney under the So Real It Hurts banner.

4 days ago