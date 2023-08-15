 Devo, Limp Bizkit and Fall Out Boy To Play Good Things - Noise11.com
Devo, Limp Bizkit and Fall Out Boy To Play Good Things

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2023

in News

Good Things has revealed its 2023 line-up and it’s a big one with Fall Out Boy headlining, Devo farewelling and a whole lotta rock bands to fill up the day.

Limp Bizkit, Bullet For My Valentine, Frenzal Rhomb, Short Stack, Spiderbait, and Sepultura are also on the bill.

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

Fall Out Boy
Limp Bizkit
Devo (The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years)
I Prevail
Bullet For My Valentine
Corey Taylor
Pennywise
Spiderbait
Slowly Slowly
Enter Shikari
Behemoth
Sepultura
Taking Back Sunday
PVRIS

And more:

Bloom
Boom Crash Opera
Eskimo Joe
Frenzal Rhomb
Hanabie
Jebediah
Luca Brasi
Magnolia Park
Make Them Suffer
Ocean Sleeper
Royal & The Serpent
Short Stack
Slaughter To Prevail
Stand Atlantic
Tapestry
The Plot In You
While She Sleeps

DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 1 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (LIC AA 15+)
Saturday 2 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)
Sunday 3 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (LIC AA 15+)

