Devo, Limp Bizkit and Fall Out Boy To Play Good Things - Noise11.com

Good Things has revealed its 2023 line-up and it’s a big one with Fall Out Boy headlining, Devo farewelling and a whole lotta rock bands to fill up the day.

Limp Bizkit, Bullet For My Valentine, Frenzal Rhomb, Short Stack, Spiderbait, and Sepultura are also on the bill.

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

Fall Out Boy

Limp Bizkit

Devo (The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years)

I Prevail

Bullet For My Valentine

Corey Taylor

Pennywise

Spiderbait

Slowly Slowly

Enter Shikari

Behemoth

Sepultura

Taking Back Sunday

PVRIS

And more:

Bloom

Boom Crash Opera

Eskimo Joe

Frenzal Rhomb

Hanabie

Jebediah

Luca Brasi

Magnolia Park

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Sleeper

Royal & The Serpent

Short Stack

Slaughter To Prevail

Stand Atlantic

Tapestry

The Plot In You

While She Sleeps

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 1 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (LIC AA 15+)

Saturday 2 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)

Sunday 3 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (LIC AA 15+)

