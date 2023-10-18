Dexys Continue the Album Performance Tour for The Feminine Divine - Noise11.com

In September, Kevin Rowland took Dexys back on the road with a show featuring a complete performance of the new Dexys album ‘The Feminine Divine’.

‘The Feminine Divine’ is a concept album about a personal awakening. It tells the story of a man who’s views change (for the better) over time.

Dexys setlist 16 October 2023, Paris

The Feminine Devine complete album (2023)

The One That Loves You

It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

I’m Going To Get Free

Coming Home

The Feminine Divine

My Goddess Is

Goddess Rules

My Submission

Dance With Me

Selection of Dexys classics

Plan B (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

I’ll Show You (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

All in All (This One Last Wild Waltz) (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

Until I Believe in My Soul (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

Free (from One Day I’m Going To Soar, 2012)

Come on Eileen (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

Encore:

Geno (from Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, 1980)

Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile) (Van Morrison cover) (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

Tell Me When My Light Turns Green (from Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, 1980)

Carrickfergus (from Let The Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul, 2016)

