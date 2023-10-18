 Dexys Continue the Album Performance Tour for The Feminine Divine - Noise11.com
Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners performs at the Harvest Festival at Werribee Park on 11 November 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners, Harvest Festival Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dexys Continue the Album Performance Tour for The Feminine Divine

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2023

in News

In September, Kevin Rowland took Dexys back on the road with a show featuring a complete performance of the new Dexys album ‘The Feminine Divine’.

‘The Feminine Divine’ is a concept album about a personal awakening. It tells the story of a man who’s views change (for the better) over time.

Dexys setlist 16 October 2023, Paris

The Feminine Devine complete album (2023)
The One That Loves You
It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)
I’m Going To Get Free
Coming Home
The Feminine Divine
My Goddess Is
Goddess Rules
My Submission
Dance With Me

Selection of Dexys classics
Plan B (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)
I’ll Show You (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)
All in All (This One Last Wild Waltz) (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)
Until I Believe in My Soul (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)
Free (from One Day I’m Going To Soar, 2012)
Come on Eileen (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)

Encore:
Geno (from Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, 1980)
Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile) (Van Morrison cover) (from Too-Rye-Ay, 1982)
Tell Me When My Light Turns Green (from Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, 1980)
Carrickfergus (from Let The Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul, 2016)

Noise11.com

