 Did Mushroom Make Skyhooks or Skyhooks Make Mushroom? Noise11 Asks Greg Macainsh - Noise11.com
Greg Macainsh, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Greg Macainsh, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Did Mushroom Make Skyhooks or Skyhooks Make Mushroom? Noise11 Asks Greg Macainsh

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2025

in News

Skyhooks’ debut album ‘Living In the 70s’ was a massive success, so much so that it Mushroom Records as the number one Australian record label, a title it arguably holds to this day. But do Mushroom make Skyhooks or Skyhooks make Mushroom.

As we reflect on the 50th anniversary of ‘Living In The 70s’, Skyhooks co-founder and principal songwriter Greg Macainsh spoke to Noise11.com.

Greg recalls how there was nothing really before Skyhooks to base sales success on. “Mushroom, I heard they didn’t have a lot of money,” he said. “There was no precedent for selling records and making a profit really in Australia but Australian companies. Daddy Cool, sure they sold a few records and Billy Thorpe sold a few but it really wasn’t serious amounts.

By 1974 standards, ‘Living In the 70s’ was a costly exercise and a huge gamble for Michael Gudinski and Mushroom. Greg says, “I think the ‘Living In The 70s’ album might have cost $10000 to $15000. At that time you could buy a two bedroom flat in East Malvern with that. By today’s dollars it was probably $700,000. It was a massive amount of money to invest in an album. We did it quickly within three weeks but studio time as expensive back then. It was like 100 something bucks an hour in 1974 money so it was a very expensive process”.

Greg has no doubt that it was Michael Gudinski’s leap of faith that contributed to the success of Skyhooks. “Michael took the risk. I think some of his business partners thought he was crazy but it paid off. Just as well because if it hadn’t Mushroom might have gone bankrupt. Michael was the sort of guy, as you know, he was a fighter. He would have promoted something else that worked and we all got lucky at the same time”.

Check out the full Noise11 interview with Greg Macainsh of Skyhooks.

Skyhooks debut album ‘Living In The 70s’ has been reissued for its 50th anniversary.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Kuepper 2025
Ed Kuepper Revisits His Old Music As New Music

Ed Kuepper has reached back to his days of The Saints, The Laughing Clowns and his solo works to reimagine his early works on his new album ‘After The Flood’.

4 hours ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Down and Out Over Throat Infection

Sting has revealed it was a “temporary throat infection” that forced him to postpone a string of performances this week.

5 hours ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Credits Olivia Harrison For T. Bone Burnett Introduction

Ringo Starr inadvertently has his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison to thank for his new country album.

17 hours ago
Skyhooks Living In The 70s
Greg Macainsh Created Skyhooks As A Band He’d Like To See

When Skyhooks started bubbling around 1974 co-founder and principal songwriter Greg Macainsh says he was creating the sort of band he would like to go and see live.

1 day ago
Sting at A Day On The Green 2023 photo by David Jackson
Sting Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

Sting has cancelled several of his upcoming shows due to ill health.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Birmingham To Award Black Sabbath With Freedom of the City

Black Sabbath's founding members are set to be honoured with the Freedom Of The City by Birmingham City Council.

1 day ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Released

Sony Pictures Classics/Sony Pictures UK have released a teaser clip from Becoming Led Zeppelin. In the official clip, the members of Led Zeppelin remember the very first time they played together.

2 days ago