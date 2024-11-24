Diddy Is Being Considered For House Arrest - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers have proposed house arrest at a swanky Upper East Side apartment.

The move comes after a judge rejected the rapper’s request to be moved from jail to his Star Island mansion.

The latest proposal, which his legal team put before the court on Friday, suggests he be given bail to live under house arrest in a New York apartment with 24/7 monitoring.

The disgraced hip hop mogul’s attorneys made the pitch as part of his third attempt at freedom while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

They said he would have two live-in guards at the three-bedroom property, no access to phones or the Internet and a third security guard downstairs.

Calling it a “very, very rigorous set of conditions”, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed they were in fact tougher rules than those at the grim Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he is currently being held.

At the federal court in New York, Judge Arun Subramanian said he would decide whether or not to free Combs next week.

But he rejected the idea of Combs being under house arrest at his $48.5 million (£38.7million) mansion on Star Island in Florida, stating: “That’s not going to work.”

During the two-hour hearing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said if Combs’ were allowed out on a multi-million dollar bail package it would amount to him “paying his way out of custody”.

