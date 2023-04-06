 Diddy Ordered To Pay Sting $5000 a Day For Unauthorised Sample - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Ordered To Pay Sting $5000 a Day For Unauthorised Sample

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2023

in News

Diddy now pays Sting $5,000 ($AUD7,484) daily for the unauthorised sampling of The Police’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take on his 1997 Biggie Smalls tribute, I’ll Be Missing You.

Diddy clarified this updated fee on Twitter on Wednesday, after Sting previously stated in a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club he received $2,000 ($2993) every day for the sample use.

Despite the additional amount, Diddy, real name Sean Combs, expressed love and respect for the former The Police frontman in a tweet.

“Nope. 5K a day,” Diddy wrote, retweeting Sting’s 2018 chat. “Love to my brother @OfficialSting.”

According to Sting, Diddy only sought permission after the release of I’ll Be Missing You.

I’ll Be Missing You was released to honour The Notorious B.I.G., featuring Biggie’s widow Faith Evans and 112 on the hook.

The song, which was the second single released from Diddy’s 1997 debut album No Way Out, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks and won the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.

Diddy isn’t the only artist adding to Sting’s bank balance when it comes to samples

Nick Mira, the producer of Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams, revealed Sting earned a significant royalty profit from the song, which samples his hit Shape of My Heart. Sting reportedly received 85 per cent of the royalty profits.

