Diddy Ordered To Pay Sting $5000 a Day For Unauthorised Sample - Noise11.com

Diddy now pays Sting $5,000 ($AUD7,484) daily for the unauthorised sampling of The Police’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take on his 1997 Biggie Smalls tribute, I’ll Be Missing You.

Diddy clarified this updated fee on Twitter on Wednesday, after Sting previously stated in a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club he received $2,000 ($2993) every day for the sample use.

Despite the additional amount, Diddy, real name Sean Combs, expressed love and respect for the former The Police frontman in a tweet.

“Nope. 5K a day,” Diddy wrote, retweeting Sting’s 2018 chat. “Love to my brother @OfficialSting.”

According to Sting, Diddy only sought permission after the release of I’ll Be Missing You.

I’ll Be Missing You was released to honour The Notorious B.I.G., featuring Biggie’s widow Faith Evans and 112 on the hook.

The song, which was the second single released from Diddy’s 1997 debut album No Way Out, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks and won the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.

Diddy isn’t the only artist adding to Sting’s bank balance when it comes to samples

Nick Mira, the producer of Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams, revealed Sting earned a significant royalty profit from the song, which samples his hit Shape of My Heart. Sting reportedly received 85 per cent of the royalty profits.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

