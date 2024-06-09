Diddy Stripped On Honorary Degree - Noise11.com

Howard University has stripped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of his honorary degree.

he move comes following a string of allegations against the rap mogul in recent months and means the 2014 degree that was conferred upon him has been rescinded.

The historically Black institution in Washington DC announced that Combs’ “behaviour as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honour”.

The university also confirmed that it would end a scholarship in his name and terminate a 2016 “gift agreement” with the artist.

The claims against Combs came to a head last November, when R&B singer and ex-partner Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the artist on allegations of physical and sexual abuse, all denied by Diddy.

The two settled the lawsuit “to mutual satisfaction” a day after the case was filed.

In May, a video was obtained and published by CNN, showing Diddy allegedly attacking Cassie in a hotel. The footage seems to align with the allegations Ventura made in her lawsuit. He has since apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour in the video.

In another potential rescinding of honour, New York City mayor Eric Adams has been under pressure from council members to take back the keys to the city from Combs.

He had the honour bestowed on him last September before the current allegations surfaced.

