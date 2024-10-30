 Diddy Weighed Guests Before Parties Claims Event Planner - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on October 31, 2024

An event planner has claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs enforced weight limits on female guests at his parties.

New details have emerged about the rapper’s infamous “freak off” soirees, with an unnamed party planner alleging his events had a strict weight limit for female attendees.

“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” the planner, who reportedly worked for Diddy in 2004 and 2005, told the New York Post, explaining female guests needed to weigh less than 140 pounds (63.5kg) to be admitted.

“I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure,” the organiser said. “The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.”

Additionally, the “girls” vying for entry to the rapper’s infamous “Freak Off” parties needed to be “young and hot”, the planner reportedly said.

“No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair,” the organiser said. “And the girls had to be young and hot.”

Finally, women hoping to get into the parties were allegedly scrutinised to make sure they were wearing the right clothing and accessories.

“No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh,” the event professional explained.

“Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.”

Combs is currently imprisoned at a Brooklyn, New York detention centre as he awaits trial over charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

