Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March - Noise11.com

Diesel has announced dates for his 2025 Bootleg Melancholy tour starting in Warragul in March and ending in Adelaide in May.

Diesel will perform the show with an interview giving him time to squeeze in decades of hits as well as his new music.

With so much material to draw from, I’m excited to blend new songs with classics,” Diesel said in a statement. “We make quite a bit of sound for a three-piece, and each show will reflect that energy!”

‘Bootleg Melancholy’ is the 16th Diesel album. It was released in October 2023.

DIESEL BOOTLEG MELANCHOLY ALBUM TOUR DATES

Friday, March 7 – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul

Saturday, March 8 – The Capitol Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, March 13 – Launceston Country Club, Launceston

Friday, March 14 – Wrest Point Casino Showroom, Hobart

Saturday, March 22 – State Theatre Centre of WA, Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth

Saturday, March 29 – Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay

Friday, April 11 – Newcastle Playhouse, Newcastle

Saturday, April 12 – York Theatre-Seymour Centre, Sydney

Saturday, April 26 – The Art House Theatre, Wyong

Friday, May 2 – Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, May 3 – Shedley Theatre, Elizabeth

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

