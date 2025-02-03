 Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March - Noise11.com
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte

Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March

by Noise11.com on February 3, 2025

in News

Diesel has announced dates for his 2025 Bootleg Melancholy tour starting in Warragul in March and ending in Adelaide in May.

Diesel will perform the show with an interview giving him time to squeeze in decades of hits as well as his new music.

With so much material to draw from, I’m excited to blend new songs with classics,” Diesel said in a statement. “We make quite a bit of sound for a three-piece, and each show will reflect that energy!”

‘Bootleg Melancholy’ is the 16th Diesel album. It was released in October 2023.

DIESEL BOOTLEG MELANCHOLY ALBUM TOUR DATES

Friday, March 7 – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul
Saturday, March 8 – The Capitol Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday, March 13 – Launceston Country Club, Launceston
Friday, March 14 – Wrest Point Casino Showroom, Hobart
Saturday, March 22 – State Theatre Centre of WA, Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth
Saturday, March 29 – Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay
Friday, April 11 – Newcastle Playhouse, Newcastle
Saturday, April 12 – York Theatre-Seymour Centre, Sydney
Saturday, April 26 – The Art House Theatre, Wyong
Friday, May 2 – Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide
Saturday, May 3 – Shedley Theatre, Elizabeth

