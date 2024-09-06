Dili Allstars To Return To East Timor - Noise11.com

Paulie Stewart is getting the Dili Allstars back together for a visit to East Timor to mark the 25th anniversary of the International Force East Timor (INTERFET) in 1999. Dili Allstars will play East Timor again on 14 September 2024.

On 21 December, 1999 Dili Allstars performed for the Australian troops in East Timor. The event was started by Doc Neeson of The Angels who then rounded by John Farnham, Kylie Minogue, The Living End, James Blundell, Gina Jeffreys and hosts Roy and HG to perform the concert at Dili Stadium in front of 4000 troops.

The live album Liberdade was released from the recordings.

The Dili Allstars will be flown by the Timor Leste Government to a concert to mark the 25th anniversary of the International Force East Timor (INTERFET), showcasing Australia’s enduring commitment to peacekeeping and peacemaking and recalling the 22 nations that contributed. The Dili Allstars were formed in 1994 by Timorese musician Gil Santos and Paulie Stewart both of whom lost family members when the Indonesian military invaded the country in 1975. Stewart’s brother Tony was one of the Balibo 5 journalists killed on the border while filming the invasion, Santos’s father was a nurse who was killed by the invading forces. Santos lost other family members who were part of the more than 250,000 killed during the bloody conflict. The Dili Allstars have spent the past 30 years touring the world promoting Timor Leste independence and have performed extensively throughout Australia, Timor Leste, Portugal and Brazil. The band won the BEST SOUNDTRACK ARIA award in 2010 for their work on the BALIBO movie soundtrack. At the upcoming show September 14 the Dili Allstars will once again perform with the Australian Army Military Band and four local acts.

