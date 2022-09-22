 Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million For Restraining Order Violation - Noise11.com
Diplo

Diplo

Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million For Restraining Order Violation

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2022

in News

Diplo has been awarded more than $1.2 million (£1.1 million) after a woman he accused of harassment allegedly violated her restraining order.

The DJ has won a ruling in a case against a woman he claimed to have harassed him after a sexual relationship that ended in 2020.

According to Pitchfork, the woman secured a temporary restraining order against Diplo – whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz – in November 2020 and he obtained the same order against her the following month.

In January 2021, the pair signed a dual restraining order, which Diplo accused the woman of violating in their recent hearing.

Diplo called an arbitration hearing against the woman, who remained unnamed in court documents. After the hearing, the arbitrator recommended that the Los Angeles Superior Court award the musician over $1.2 million in damages, fees, costs, and expenses. A court judge still needs to sign off on the monetary award.

In a statement to TMZ, Diplos attorney Bryan Freedman said, “We are all extremely pleased for Wes and his family. What happened here is simple. The arbitrator looked at all the facts. She evaluated the evidence impartially. And justice prevailed.”

Diplo and the woman each have separate, ongoing lawsuits filed against each other.

In his legal action, Diplo accused the woman of stalking, trespassing, and revenge porn, while the woman accused Diplo of sexual battery and gender violence in hers.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pierce Brothers
Pierce Brothers Team With Jan Skubiszewski

Pierce Brothers are back working with producer Jan Skubiszewski for their new song 'The Captive'.

7 days ago
Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

September 15, 2022
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

September 15, 2022
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Teases New Album

Katy Perry is set to start work on her new album.

September 15, 2022
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sued By Photographer

Miley Cyrus has been hit by a lawsuit from photographer Robert Barbera.

September 14, 2022
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

September 13, 2022
Sam Fender
Sam Fender Axes Tour To Look After His Mental Health

Sam Fender has axed his upcoming US tour dates to look after his mental health.

September 13, 2022