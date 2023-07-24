 Disturbed Cancel Phoenix Shows Last Minute Due To Excessive Heat - Noise11.com
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Disturbed Cancel Phoenix Shows Last Minute Due To Excessive Heat

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2023

in News

Disturbed were forced to cancel their concert in Phoenix, Arizona at the last moment due problems with their equipment from the excessive heat.

Temperatures in Phoenix on Saturday reached 44 degrees centigrade / 111 degrees Fahrenheit. Disturbed equipment simply would not start because of the heat. The show was cancelled at 7pm when the audience was already at the venue (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre).

When asked on social media why the band left it so late to announced the cancellation David Draiman responded, “We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated”.

Fans were advised, “Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date.”

Phoenix will continue to swelter this week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday reaching 116/117 F (47 C).

