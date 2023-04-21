 Divinyls’ Chrissy Amphlett Left Us 10 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com
Chrissy Amphlett, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Chrissy Amphlett, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Divinyls’ Chrissy Amphlett Left Us 10 Years Ago Today

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2023

in News

Chrissy Amphlett lost her battle with cancer on 21 April, 2013, 10 years ago today.

Chrissy rose to become one of Australia’s biggest rock stars worldwide. Divinyls self titled third album reached number 15 in America and the 1990 hit song ‘I Touch Myself’ was number one in Australia number 4 in the USA and number 10 in the UK.

Divinyls had a rapid rise in Australia with their debut song ‘Boys In Town’ becoming an number 8 hit in 1981 in Australia.

Divinyls formed in Sydney in 1980. Chrissy was born in the Victorian city of Geelong. She met Mark McEntee at a concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1980 and then with Jeremy Paul, ex of Air Supply formed Divinyls. Their first release (including ‘Boys In Town’) was for the movie Monkey Grip, starring Colin Friels and Noni Hazelhurst. Chrissy played Angela in the movie.

Divinyls fifth and last album ‘Underworld’ was released in 1996. Amphlett played Judy Garland in the original touring production of The Boy From Oz. In 1999 she met and married American drummer Charley Drayton, whose has played with Keith Richards, Paul Simon and most recently Bob Dylan.

Chrissy died at her home in Manhattan. The City of Melbourne has named Amphlett Lane after Chrissy. In 2018 she was inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.

