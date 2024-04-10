 DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57 - Noise11.com
DJ Mister Cee photo from Facebook

DJ Mister Cee photo from Facebook

DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2024

in News

Calvin LeBrun, better known as the legendary DJ Mister Cee, has passed away.

The DJ’s death was announced by longtime employers Hot 97.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Mister Cee was 57 years old.

Known as The Finisher, Mister Cee has been a fixture on New York City radio waves for more than 25 years.

The longtime Hot 97 DJ was Big Daddy Kane’s first DJ, and helped break the late Notorious B.I.G.

Fellow Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg posted on X: “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

Mister Cee is also known for his appearance in Grand Theft Auto IV, where he played co-host of The Beat 102.7.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia To Miss Australian Tour

Bring Me The Horizon's guitarist Lee Malia is skipping the band's Australian leg of their 'NeX GEn Tour' to spend time with his newborn.

21 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Watch Amy Winehouse ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ Unseen Footage

A new lyric video for the classic single, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, the latest in an ongoing series of videos celebrating the genius of Amy Winehouse, is now available to view online.

24 hours ago
Tim Campbell, Anthony Callea and John Foreman
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Team With John Foreman For The Songs of Elton John and George Michael

With Elton John now retired from touring and George Michael no longer with us, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform the songs of Elton and George backed by John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra.

2 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Dragons Back With New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with genre-hopping new single, 'Eyes Closed'.

7 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Biopic Slammed By Fans After Teaser Release

Amy Winehouse's fans have declared a new movie biopic "cursed" after seeing a new teaser.

7 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Wants To Upset People Like Matty Healy

Robbie Williams has lamented the "boring" state of the current music scene, whilst hailing The 1975's Matty Healy the "only commercially viable Pop/Rock star" who is "willing to be something other than beige."

April 5, 2024
Billie Piper
Billie Piper Said To Me £9m In Debt To Virgin Records

Billie Piper is said to have an estimated debt of "£9 million" owed to Virgin Records.

April 5, 2024