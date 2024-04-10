DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57 - Noise11.com

Calvin LeBrun, better known as the legendary DJ Mister Cee, has passed away.

The DJ’s death was announced by longtime employers Hot 97.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Mister Cee was 57 years old.

Known as The Finisher, Mister Cee has been a fixture on New York City radio waves for more than 25 years.

The longtime Hot 97 DJ was Big Daddy Kane’s first DJ, and helped break the late Notorious B.I.G.

Fellow Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg posted on X: “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

Mister Cee is also known for his appearance in Grand Theft Auto IV, where he played co-host of The Beat 102.7.

