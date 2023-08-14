 Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

Peter O’Doherty tells Noise11, “That song wrote itself about two or three times with me trying to insert myself at times to control it. I recorded it one way and ended up obliterating that version of it and rewrote it with a different feel and added more lyrics and changed the sense of it. When we were going through Covid, like a lot of other musicians we ended up on Facebook and did quite a few Facebook shows. Just the two of us in the little back room where we record and made this record. We did a series of Facebook appearances and played material songs by Dog Trumpet and song we wrote for The Mentals. Songs we hadn’t played live and some we hadn’t played for decades. We played Dog Trumpet songs we may have visited at the time. We have been going for 30 years with Dog Trumpet”.

Dog Trumpet will head out for Part 2 of the Shadowland tour in September.

Shadowland Part 2 tour dates are:

15 September, Port Kemba, The Servo
16 September, Marrickville, Django Bar
7 October, Sydney, Avalon RSL
13 October, Brisbane, Powerhouse
14 and 15 October, Nimbin Roots Festival
27 October, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Hotel
28 October, Woy Woy, Everglades
29 October, Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo
3 November, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal
4 November, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom
24 November, Turner, The Polo
25 November, Milton, Milton Theatre
26 November, Murrah Hall, Murrah

