Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

Peter O’Doherty tells Noise11, “That song wrote itself about two or three times with me trying to insert myself at times to control it. I recorded it one way and ended up obliterating that version of it and rewrote it with a different feel and added more lyrics and changed the sense of it. When we were going through Covid, like a lot of other musicians we ended up on Facebook and did quite a few Facebook shows. Just the two of us in the little back room where we record and made this record. We did a series of Facebook appearances and played material songs by Dog Trumpet and song we wrote for The Mentals. Songs we hadn’t played live and some we hadn’t played for decades. We played Dog Trumpet songs we may have visited at the time. We have been going for 30 years with Dog Trumpet”.

Dog Trumpet will head out for Part 2 of the Shadowland tour in September.

Shadowland Part 2 tour dates are:

15 September, Port Kemba, The Servo

16 September, Marrickville, Django Bar

7 October, Sydney, Avalon RSL

13 October, Brisbane, Powerhouse

14 and 15 October, Nimbin Roots Festival

27 October, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Hotel

28 October, Woy Woy, Everglades

29 October, Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo

3 November, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

4 November, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

24 November, Turner, The Polo

25 November, Milton, Milton Theatre

26 November, Murrah Hall, Murrah

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

