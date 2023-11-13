 Dog Trumpet Premiere ‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ Video - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet Premiere ‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2023

in News

The origins of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ go back a number of years when the band was on a road trip to the Apollo Bay Folk Festival.

The music playing was a Kinks greatest hits album with notes by Glenn A. Baker. The song documents that moment.

‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ was on Dog Trumpet’s 2013 double album ‘Medicated Spirits’.

Dog Trumpet have more shows coming up and will be signing the book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ about Mental As Anything at the shows.

Dog Trumpet Show + Book launch “Started Out Just Drinking Beer” The Mental As Anything Story

Live at :

the Polo Turner ACT Friday 24th Nov 2023 8pm
The Milton Theatre Milton NSW Saturday 25th Nov 2023 8pm
Four Winds Barragga Bay NSW Sunday 26th Nov 2023 4pm

Tickets: http://www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

Come along and get your book signed by Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty

If you can’t make the show there are signed copies of the book by Reg and Peter available @
https://dogtrumpet.net/started-out-just-drinking-beer-the-mental-as-anything-story

