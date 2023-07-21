Dog Trumpet To Head Out For Part 2 of Shadowland Tour - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet will return to the road in September for Part 2 of the Shadowland tour.

‘Shadowland’ is the eighth album for Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa (aka Dog Trumpet). The album followed up ‘Great South Road’, released at the start of the lockdowns in May 2020 so the Shadowland tour has served somewhat as a showcase for both albums.

Part 1 of the Shadowland tour started in February 2023. Part 2 will kick off in Wollongong is September.

Shadowland Part 2 tour dates are:

15 September, Port Kemba, The Servo

16 September, Marrickville, Django Bar

7 October, Sydney, Avalon RSL

13 October, Brisbane, Powerhouse

14 and 15 October, Nimbin Roots Festival

27 October, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Hotel

28 October, Woy Woy, Everglades

29 October, Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo

3 November, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

4 November, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

24 November, Turner, The Polo

25 November, Milton, Milton Theatre

26 November, Murrah Hall, Murrah

