Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 2023 Academy - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks have signed on to co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Wednesday, producers announced that the country music legends will serve as joint presenters at the ceremony staged at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on 11 May.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth. While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!” said Parton, with Brooks adding: “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple.”

While it’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by the Jolene hitmaker, it marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to emcee an awards ceremony.

Nominees and performers have not yet been announced.

