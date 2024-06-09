Dolly Parton Gets Into The Wine Business - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton will launch her new wine line with a California Chardonnay in July.

Dolly Wines first release is “a crisp Chardonnay offers a blend of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak for a perfectly balanced sweetness.”

At the website it says, “Dolly Chardonnay has a vibrant pale lemon color with medium body, reminiscent of a morning sun in the Smoky Mountains. Enjoy the rich flavors of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak, balanced perfectly with a clean, crisp acid line. The wine’s stone fruit, white raspberry and sweet cream notes can also elevate the flavors in any dish, making it a perfect pairing for a Southern-inspired meal like Shrimp and grits. With a smooth, medium-length finish and natural fruit sweetness, this wine is the perfect companion for spending time with family and friends”.

In September, there will be three Dolly Wines including a Rose and Prosecco. The wines will also be available in Australia from September and soon after in the UK.

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world,” Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. “Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

