Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Line Doggy Parton - Noise11.com

 Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Line Doggy Parton
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Line Doggy Parton

by Music-News.com on September 1, 2022

in News

Dolly Parton launched her new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton, on Wednesday.

Dolly announced on Instagram that her line of dog apparel and accessories has officially launched.

Produced in partnership with SportPet Designs, the Doggy Parton collection features shirts, dresses, squeaky toys, and a blonde wig inspired by the country star. A portion of the proceeds from the apparel sales will go to rescue organisation Willa B Farms.

“Puppy Love was my first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little Dolly flair,” Dolly said in her Instagram video. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Dolly captioned her post, “Today my new @doggyparton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too!”

The products are available on Doggy Parton’s official website as well as Amazon.





