Dolly Parton To Appear On The Wiggles Country Record - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton is set to appear on The Wiggles’ new country album.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is due for release in March and will see Dolly Parton appear alongside other country artists such as Orville Peck, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, MacKenzie Porter and Lucky Oceans.

The album’s title track features Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) hitmaker Dasha. Australian and New Zealand acts such as Morgan Evans, The Wolfe Brothers, and the late Slim Dusty will also feature.

The Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, enthused: “This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before.

“Country music is all about storytelling and connection. Combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination and collaborations with these legendary country music artists felt like the perfect match.”

Lachy Gillespie, AKA the Purple Wiggle, added, “We’re so excited to share Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! with families everywhere. Whether you’re three, 33 or 93, this is all about bringing people together to sing, dance, and even try a bit of line dancing!”

The Wiggles have been releasing music projects since 1999, and previously released a country-themed album titled Cold Spaghetti Western in 2004.

The Wiggles Bouncing Balls world tour will hit the UK in May.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com