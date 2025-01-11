 Dolly Parton To Appear On The Wiggles Country Record - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton To Appear On The Wiggles Country Record

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2025

in News

Dolly Parton is set to appear on The Wiggles’ new country album.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is due for release in March and will see Dolly Parton appear alongside other country artists such as Orville Peck, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, MacKenzie Porter and Lucky Oceans.

The album’s title track features Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) hitmaker Dasha. Australian and New Zealand acts such as Morgan Evans, The Wolfe Brothers, and the late Slim Dusty will also feature.

The Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, enthused: “This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before.

“Country music is all about storytelling and connection. Combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination and collaborations with these legendary country music artists felt like the perfect match.”

Lachy Gillespie, AKA the Purple Wiggle, added, “We’re so excited to share Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! with families everywhere. Whether you’re three, 33 or 93, this is all about bringing people together to sing, dance, and even try a bit of line dancing!”

The Wiggles have been releasing music projects since 1999, and previously released a country-themed album titled Cold Spaghetti Western in 2004.

The Wiggles Bouncing Balls world tour will hit the UK in May.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beasts photo by Kristyna
The Beasts Are Back With New Music for 2025

The Beasts, James Baker, Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Boris Sujdovic and Charlie Owen, have released a new album ‘Ultimo’ and it comes with a new video.

4 days ago
Shihad
Shihad Add More Shows To Final Tour

Shihad have one final Australian tour on the way with new shows added to Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne featuring full album performances.

4 days ago
The Hard Ons
The Hard-Ons To Tour USA With Jerry A of Poison Idea

The Hard-Ons are heading to the land mass north of Mexico and south of Canada in 2025 for shows with Poison Idea’s Jerry A on vocals instead of Tim Rogers.

5 days ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Liam Gallagher Reacts To Leaked Oasis Setlist

Liam Gallagher has reacted to an apparent leaked setlist for the upcoming Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

5 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams ‘Better Man’ Has Lukewarm Debut In Australia

Despite his high-profile New Years Eve appearance in Sydney and free concert in Melbourne appearance on January 2, Robbie Williams’ ‘Better Man’ movie has had minimal impact at the Australian Box Office.

6 days ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Jane’s Addiction Members Minus Perry Farrell Working on New Music

Three members of Jane’s Addiction, bass player Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro, are working on new music together but have not revealed exactly what the project is all about.

January 5, 2025
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Receives Key To City of Melbourne and Slaps Down The ABC

Robbie Williams has taken a swipe at the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) at the event at Federal Square in Melbourne where he was awarded the Key to the City of Melbourne.

January 3, 2025