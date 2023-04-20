Don Broco Are Now Faced With The Chore Of What Doesn’t Go In A Setlist - Noise11.com

UK band Don Broco have the fun taste of leaving songs out of a set because after four albums, the most recent the number one record ‘Amazing Things’, it is getting hard to choose.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rob Damiani of Don Broco:

Lead singer Rob Damiani tells Noise11.com, “This was the first time we had a UK tour where we didn’t play singles that we had. We had never had four albums to draw upon before. It was hard. It was really kind of weird leaving songs out of the set that had been singles, that had videos and definitely a lot of fans who would miss them. To shape the set and give it ebbs and flows and variety and play the news ones which we wanted to do but still play some old ones … you want to throw in some curve balls here and there and a few album tracks as well. It was really weird not playing singles on this last album tour but it was also fun for that.”

A strange one to drop was their biggest UK chart hit ‘You Wanna Know’. “I know. That was bizarre,” Rob tells Noise11.com. “That had been in our set ever since we wrote it. That was our breakthrough single in the UK at least. Probably worldwide it is our only song to break into the singles chart. It definitely opened a lot of doors for us when it came to touring internationally. We played it a little bit in Europe. There were so many songs that brought a similar energy but were different so we put in a song called ‘What You Do To Me’ which is from the same album ‘Automatic’ and did more of a fan favourite. People wouldn’t expect us to do this. You get that smile on people’s faces that not everyone knows but it’s a favourite for proper fans and you can hear the cheer come up because people wouldn’t have heard that song in years possibly. We ended up going with that one and I think we made the right choice”.

The most recent Don Broco show was 25 March 2023 in London with their next shows in Australia in May in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The London setlist was:

Bruce Willis (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Gumshield (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Technology (from Technology, 2018)

Uber (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Come Out to LA (from Technology, 2018)

One True Prince (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Pretty (from Technology, 2018)

Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan (with Jacoby Shaddix) (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Thug Workout (with Jacoby Shaddix) (from Thug Workout EP, 2008)

Automatic (from Automatic, 2015)

What You Do to Me (from Automatic, 2015)

ACTION (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Priorities (from Priorities, 2012)

Endorphins (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Anaheim (from Amazing Things, 2021)

Everybody (from Technology, 2018)

Superlove (from Automatic, 2015)

Nerve (from Automatic, 2015)

Encore:

Fingernails (single, 2022)

T-Shirt Song (from Technology, 2018)

Don Broco Australian dates are:

Thursday, May 4: 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, May 6: The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, May 7: The Triffid, Brisbane

