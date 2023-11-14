Don McLean Reissues ‘Jerusalem’ - Noise11.com

Don McLean has release a 2023 remastered version of ‘Jerusalem’, with proceeds going to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

‘Don’s ‘Jerusalem’ first appeared on the 1981 McLean album ‘Believers’. About the song Don says, “I believe in the power of Jerusalem. There is an unknown force of some kind which I personally experienced in that region. This caused me to write the song ‘Jerusalem’ many years ago. I really hope that hearing this will bring some tiny bit of peace to this region.”

Don also released his Christmas album ‘Christmas Memories Remixed and Remastered’.

After his successful Australian tour for 2023, Don has a few more shows left for the year.

Don McLean’s upcoming tour dates include:

– Fri, Nov 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. / Dakota

– Sat, Dec 02 – Honolulu, Hawaii / Blue Note Hawaii

– Sun, Dec 03 – Honolulu, Hawaii / Blue Note Hawaii

– Mar. 14-21, 2024 – Miami, Fla. / 70s Rock and Romance Cruise

