 Don Walker’s Sister Dies In Tragic Car Accident In Perth - Noise11.com
Don Walker’s Sister Dies In Tragic Car Accident In Perth

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2024

in News

Renowned author Dr Brenda Walker has died in Perth following be hit by a speeding car near her home in Perth.

Dr Walker is the sister of Cold Chisel’s Don Walker.

Reports says that a Toyota Yaris was allegedly speeding over 40 kilometres an hour above the speed limit in the inner Perth suburb of Kings Park not far from her home.

Dr Walker had been out for coffee around 7am when she was struck by the car. She received critical injuries and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where she was pronounced dead soon after.

Dr Walker was the author of the novels ‘Reading By Moonlight’, ‘Poe’s Cat’ and ‘The Wing of the Night’. Her works were published globally.

Our deepest condolences go to Don Walker and his family.

Don Walker recently finished the Australian leg of the Cold Chisel The Big Five-O tour performing to over 230,000 people. Chisel will play three more shows for New Zealand in January.

