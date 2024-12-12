Don Walker’s Sister Dies In Tragic Car Accident In Perth - Noise11.com

Renowned author Dr Brenda Walker has died in Perth following be hit by a speeding car near her home in Perth.

Dr Walker is the sister of Cold Chisel’s Don Walker.

Reports says that a Toyota Yaris was allegedly speeding over 40 kilometres an hour above the speed limit in the inner Perth suburb of Kings Park not far from her home.

Dr Walker had been out for coffee around 7am when she was struck by the car. She received critical injuries and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where she was pronounced dead soon after.

Dr Walker was the author of the novels ‘Reading By Moonlight’, ‘Poe’s Cat’ and ‘The Wing of the Night’. Her works were published globally.

Our deepest condolences go to Don Walker and his family.

Don Walker recently finished the Australian leg of the Cold Chisel The Big Five-O tour performing to over 230,000 people. Chisel will play three more shows for New Zealand in January.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

