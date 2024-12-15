 Don't Wait For A Nine Inch Nails Tour, Trent Reznor Is Staying With Soundtracks - Noise11.com
Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Don’t Wait For A Nine Inch Nails Tour, Trent Reznor Is Staying With Soundtracks

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2024

in News

Trent Reznor has been focusing on creating film scores in recent years because “the music world sucks”.

Reznor hasn’t released a Nine Inch Nails album since ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts’ which were offered up as free downloads during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 – and he’s admitted he’s been working on music for films instead because he’s become “disillusioned” with the industry.

He told IndieWire: “What we’re looking for [from film] is the collaborative experience with interesting people. We haven’t gotten that from the music world necessarily, for our own choice.

“You mentioned disillusionment with the music world? Yes. The culture of the music world sucks. That’s another conversation, but what technology has done to disrupt the music business in terms of not only how people listen to music but the value they place on it is defeating.”

He added: “I’m not saying that as an old man yelling at clouds, but as a music lover who grew up where music was the main thing.

“Music [now] feels largely relegated to something that happens in the background or while you’re doing something else. That’s a long, bitter story.”

Trent has been working on film scores since the 1990s when he produced the soundtrack for Oliver Stone’s 1994 movie ‘Natural Born Killers’.

He’s also worked on ‘The Social Network’, the US version of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Gone Girl’, ‘Patriots Day’ and most recently ‘Challengers’ and ‘Queer’.

Trent and his longtime music partner Atticus Ross won an Oscar for their work on ‘The Social Network’ as well as 2020 animated movie ‘Soul’.

In a previous interview with GQ, the pair admitted working on so many film scores has allowed them to feel excited about going back to making Nine Inch Nails records.

Trent said: “[Soundtrack work has] managed to make Nine Inch Nails feel way more exciting than it had been in the past few years.

“I’d kind of let it atrophy a bit in my mind for a variety of reasons.”

Atticus added he feels “excited about starting on the next record … I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition

Sean Combs has dropped his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

23 hours ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour

Mariah Carey has declared she is "really devastated" as she has been forced to cancel festive concerts.

2 days ago
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey

Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford has opened up about his battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens

The Cruel Sea have announced their first event for 2025. The Cruel Sea will be perform in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens for Live At The gardens in March.

6 days ago
Train - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Train To Tour Australia With KY Tunstall and Lifehouse’s Jason Wade

Train will return to Australia in May 2025 and bring along KT Tunstall and Jason Wade of Lifehouse with them.

December 9, 2024
Richard Marx Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Richard Marx Shows How A Real Musician Performs For Melbourne

Richard Marx has built quite the catalogue of hits over the decades. The Marx show covers a lot of ground dating back to that first self-titled album of 1987. Between 1987 and 1994 Marx was consistently in the Top 40 and on high rotation of radio. The songs became ingrained into the culture of the time.

December 9, 2024
Violent Femmes photo by Winston Robinson
Violent Femmes Perform First Two Albums and a Tribute to Spencer P. Jones

Milwaukee, USA may have given birth to Violent Femmes but Australia adopted them. That self-titled Violent Femmes debut album is a double platinum seller in Australia. The second album ‘Hallowed Ground’ had its biggest success in Australia and New Zealand.

December 6, 2024