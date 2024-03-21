 Dr Dre Confirms New Eminem Album - Noise11.com
Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean

Dr Dre Confirms New Eminem Album

by Music-News.com on March 21, 2024

in News

Dr. Dre has revealed that Eminem will release an album later this year.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Jimmy Kimmel Show, the rapper/record producer revealed that Eminem is gearing up to release a new album.

“Let me explain something to you right now. Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year and I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right her on this show,” Dr. Dre revealed to cheers from the audience.

Dr Dre went on to explain that he has a significant role on Eminem’s forthcoming twelfth studio album.

“I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire,” he told the talk show host. “I’m actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”

Dr. Dre noted that although he has produced several of the songs that will appear on the new album, the The Real Slim Shady rapper has yet to let him listen to the album in its entirety.

“He holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything complete, but I’m going onto hear and he’s putting out an album this year,” he said.

The new album will follow Eminem’s 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By.

music-news.com

