 Dr Dre On Snoop Dogg's Olympics Performance - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dr Dre On Snoop Dogg’s Olympics Performance

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Dr Dre has revealed how his collaboration with Snoop Dogg for the Paris 2024 Olympics came about.

Dr Dre described his on-stage chemistry with Snoop as “magical”, revealing he only feels comfortable performing when the pair of them are sharing a stage.

“It’s magical. I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” Dre told ET Online. “Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”

The longtime friends and collaborators appeared, via a pre-recorded performance, in the closing ceremony of the Olympics to perform their hit The Next Episode together – and Dre described himself as the second-tier performer.

“Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar,” he said. “I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

Dre also revealed he and Snoop recorded the clip the day before the ceremony.

“It was filmed the day before it aired,” Dre explained. “So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but (the Olympic Committee) made it happen!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

