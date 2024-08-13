Dr Dre On Snoop Dogg's Olympics Performance - Noise11.com

Dr Dre has revealed how his collaboration with Snoop Dogg for the Paris 2024 Olympics came about.

Dr Dre described his on-stage chemistry with Snoop as “magical”, revealing he only feels comfortable performing when the pair of them are sharing a stage.

“It’s magical. I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” Dre told ET Online. “Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”

The longtime friends and collaborators appeared, via a pre-recorded performance, in the closing ceremony of the Olympics to perform their hit The Next Episode together – and Dre described himself as the second-tier performer.

“Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar,” he said. “I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

Dre also revealed he and Snoop recorded the clip the day before the ceremony.

“It was filmed the day before it aired,” Dre explained. “So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but (the Olympic Committee) made it happen!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

