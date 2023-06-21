 Dr Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award - Noise11.com

Dr Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2023

in News

Dr. Dre is set to be bestowed with the first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards’ Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

Dr Dre will be recognised for his trailblazing in the genre.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams commented: “Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for Hip-Hop as we know it today.

“As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around Hip-Hop. Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognise him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of Hip-Hop.”

Dr Dre was previously handed ASCAP’s Founders Award in 2010.

Dre – who co-founded Beats Electronics with Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine – is credited as the pioneer of the West Coast G-funk subgenre of Hip-Hop.

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg became the new owner of Death Row last year.

Snoop Dogg shot to fame after appearing on Dre’s seminal 1992 LP ‘The Chronic’, released on the legendary label, which Snoop was signed to himself and went on to put out his debut album, ‘Doggystyle’, a year later.

Dre will be honoured at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (22.06.23).

music-news.com

