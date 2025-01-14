Drake Adds a Third Brisbane and Fifth Sydney Show - Noise11.com

Drake has added more shows to his Australian tour. A third Brisbane and fifth Sydney show brings Drake to a total of 14 shows across four cities.

The Drake tour will take in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. There are now two x Perth, four x Melbourne, five by Sydney and three Perth shows making up Live Nation’s The Anita Max Win Tour’.

This will be Drake’s third Australian tour. He was in Australia for the 2017 ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ and prior to that 2015’s Future Music Festival during the ‘Would You Like A Tour’ tour.

Drake’s most recent album was ‘For All The Dogs’ in 2023.

THE ANITA MAX WIN TOUR 2025 AUSTRALIA:

Tues 4 Feb – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

Wed 5 Feb – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

Sun 9 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Mon 10 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Wed 12 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Thurs 13 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sun 16 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon 17 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed 19 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Thurs 20 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon 24 Feb – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tues 25 Feb – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tues 4 Mar – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW DATE

Fri 7 Mar – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE

