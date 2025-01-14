Drake Adds a Third Brisbane and Fifth Sydney Show - Noise11.com

Drake has added more shows to his Australian tour. A third Brisbane and fifth Sydney show brings Drake to a total of 14 shows across four cities.
The Drake tour will take in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. There are now two x Perth, four x Melbourne, five by Sydney and three Perth shows making up Live Nation’s The Anita Max Win Tour’.
This will be Drake’s third Australian tour. He was in Australia for the 2017 ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ and prior to that 2015’s Future Music Festival during the ‘Would You Like A Tour’ tour.
Drake’s most recent album was ‘For All The Dogs’ in 2023.
THE ANITA MAX WIN TOUR 2025 AUSTRALIA:
Tues 4 Feb – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
Wed 5 Feb – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
Sun 9 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Mon 10 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Wed 12 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Thurs 13 Feb – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Sun 16 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon 17 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed 19 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Thurs 20 Feb – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon 24 Feb – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Tues 25 Feb – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Tues 4 Mar – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW DATE
Fri 7 Mar – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW DATE
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE