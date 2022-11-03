 Drake and Travis Scott Mourn The Death of Rapper Takeoff - Noise11.com

Migos

Drake and Travis Scott Mourn The Death of Rapper Takeoff

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2022

in News

Drake and Travis Scott paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff after he was shot dead on Tuesday.

Houston police officials confirmed on Tuesday that the 28-year-old – whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead following an incident near a bowling alley in Houston, Texas at around 2.30 am that morning.

Takeoff’s passing has prompted an outpouring of shocked reactions from the hip-hop community on social media, and Drake, who went on tour and collaborated on music with Migos, joined in by sharing a picture of him and Takeoff on stage on Instagram.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now,” he wrote. “Rest easy space man Take.”

Travis also referenced Takeoff’s space-inspired stage name alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair together on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Forever the space cadet. Forever the rocket. The most humble, the illest 4ever. Take (sic).”

Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx shared a picture of Takeoff with the caption, “Rest in power”, and Meek Mill posted a throwback photo of the rapper and added, “RIP TAKE OFF … shit tragic (praying hands emoji).”

Nope actress Keke Palmer reacted to footage from the shooting circulating online, by writing on Instagram: “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible.”

And Khloé Kardashian had a similar reaction, although she didn’t mention the incident explicitly.

“This is so sad. Wow! (Heartbroken emojis) over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” she tweeted.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting and are both expected to survive their injuries.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information to help them find who is responsible for Takeoff’s death.

music-news.com

