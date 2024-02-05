Drake Chucks A Grammy Tantrum - Noise11.com

Drake has taken to Instagram to slam the Grammys. Drake took to Instagram on Sunday night to share his thoughts on the annual awards ceremony.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts – it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories.

He added, “Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

Drake paired the message with a clip of him accepting an award at the 2019 Grammys. In his acceptance speech, he insisted that winning a Grammy does not equal success.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” he told the crowd at the time. “It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis (Scott). You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”

Drake was nominated for several Grammys this year for his 2022 collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss. The nominations included best rap album, best rap performance, best rap song and best melodic rap performance.

