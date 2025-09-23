Country Superstar Drew Baldridge Celebrates New Music With New Song “Call Me If You Get One” - Noise11.com

Nashville singer-songwriter Drew Baldridge is bringing heartfelt family stories to life with his latest single, “Call Me If You Get One,” set for release this Friday, September 26, via Lyric Ridge Records/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The song was penned by Brian Fuller, Michael Lotten, and Jordan Walker.

Rooted in Baldridge’s trademark blend of Farm, Faith, and Family, “Call Me If You Get One” draws directly from his upbringing in southern Illinois. The title phrase is a family motto from his childhood: whenever Baldridge’s father or grandfather went hunting, they’d always remind each other, “Call me if you get one.” Now a father himself, Baldridge reflects on passing this simple, meaningful tradition to his own son.

“This song is really special to me,” Baldridge shares. “It’s about those little things my dad and grandpa used to say that stuck with me. Now, I get to share those same memories and traditions with my son, and that means the world.”

Beyond hunting anecdotes, the track resonates as a tribute to the enduring bonds between generations. Its lyrics, full of warmth and nostalgia, capture the quiet but powerful moments that define family traditions. Fans will recognise the unmistakable sincerity and approachable storytelling that have become Baldridge’s signature.

To celebrate the release, Baldridge has partnered with Rural King, reinforcing their shared values of family, the outdoors, and preserving traditions. Fans who pre-save or add “Call Me If You Get One” on Spotify or Apple Music can enter to win an exclusive Rural King prize bundle, packed with hunting gear and other outdoor essentials.

“Call Me If You Get One” follows a strong run of releases from Baldridge this year, including “Deserve Her” and “Get Me Gone” featuring Emily Ann Roberts. The song continues to build momentum as he gears up for an upcoming full-length project. Ahead of the single’s release, Baldridge will showcase his songwriting and performance chops at the NSAI Awards on Tuesday, September 23.

2025 has been a standout year for Baldridge, who recently completed back-to-back tours with Cody Johnson and Bailey Zimmerman. He will also join Jelly Roll and Shaboozey for the Down Under Tour 2025, before launching his own Country Born Tour across the UK and Europe later this year.

Drew Baldridge has quickly become a prominent voice in modern country music, blending authenticity, faith, and family into every release. His 2025 highlights include “Deserve Her,” “Get Me Gone” featuring Emily Ann Roberts, and the new single “Call Me If You Get One,” as well as a collaboration with Dove Award-winning collective I AM THEY on “Scars.”

