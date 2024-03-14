 Dua Lipa To Drop New Album In May - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa To Drop New Album In May

by Music-News.com on March 14, 2024

in News

Dua Lipa has announced her new album is called Radical Optimism, and will be released on 3 May.

Due Lipa made the highly anticipated announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Radical Optimism will be her third studio album and will contain 11 tracks. She’s already released two singles from the record; Houdini and Training Season.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘radical optimism,’” she said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.”

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The album cover shows Due Lipa floating in the sea, with what appears to be a shark fin behind her.

Radical Optimism is Due Lipa’s first album since 2020, when she released Future Nostalgia.

music-news.com

