Dua Lupa Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza - Noise11.com

Dua Lipa has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

On Sunday, editors at The Associated Press reported that Israeli airstrikes had hit tents where displaced people in the Gaza city of Rafah were seeking shelter amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Palestinian health officials reported at least 45 people had died.

In response, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike on Rafah a “tragic mishap” and indicated the military had been targeting a compound held by Hamas-led militant groups as part of the response to the surprise attack on southern Israel on 7 October.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dua reposted an Artists4Ceasefire graphic with the hashtag #alleyesonrafah.

In a further comment, the singer wrote, “Burning children alive can never be justified.”

“The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide,” she continued. “Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

Previously, popstar Dua – who has 88 million followers on Instagram – signed an open letter published by Artists4Ceasefire which urged U.S. President Joe Biden to campaign for peace in Gaza.

In April, London-born Dua shared in an interview for ELLE magazine that she feels “close” to those suffering “injustices” due to coming from a Kosovar family.

“I feel very close to (those suffering) injustices in the world, or inequality. Whether that be war, or coming out to your family, everyone’s got a different experience… It’s about support and learning together,” she stated.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

