 Dukes of Hazzard Star Slammed For Nasty Beyoncé Comment - Noise11.com

Dukes of Hazzard Star Slammed For Nasty Beyoncé Comment

by Music-News.com on February 19, 2024

in News

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider slammed for ‘dog’ comparison.

Schneider was asked for his thoughts on Beyonce’s upcoming country-music album, and his response drew the ire of her legion of fans.

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?” the One American News host asked Schneider in an already leading series of questions.

One American News is a conservative media outlet.

John replied: “They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

The comparison to a dog had Beyonce’s fans up in arms.

“This is racism at its best,” one wrote on X/Twitter. “Former Dukes of Hazzards has been likens Beyonce to a urinating dog because she decides to make a Country Western album. He needs to research Country Western.”

They were not alone. “Comparing Beyonce to a dog is racist and hateful,” wrote another. “As a country fan, I welcome her and let’s see what she has. John Schneider is another low life white supremacist.”

Others pointed out that Beyonce, unlike John, hails from Texas – the home of country music.

“And John Schneider isn’t even from Texas..but Beyonce is,” posted one. “He’s lame just like his songs and his acting.”

Beyonce released two country songs, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages, during the 2024 NFL Super Bowl.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Australian Acts Cover Taylor Swift For Triple M

Australian radio station Triple M curated an incredible list of Australian artists performing the songs of Taylor Swift and it really, really works.

12 hours ago
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Queens of the Stone Age Headline Australia’s First Lookout Festival

Australia’s newest music festival Lookout got off to a massive success in Torquay, Victoria on Sunday with headliners Queens of the Stone Age as well as Australia’s The Chats, Spiderbait, Pond, Gut Health and Lola Scott.

12 hours ago
Vampire Weekend - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Vampire Weekend To Head On Tour

Vampire Weekend has announced a 2024 tour.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift the 2009 Noise11 interview
Taylor Swift Started Out Humble and Remains Humble. Watch The 2009 Noise11 interview

In 2009 when Taylor Swift toured Australia she took time out to join us for an early edition of her story at Noise11.

1 day ago
Martha Wainwright (photo supplied)
Martha Wainwright To Tour Australia In May

Martha Wainwright will return to Australia in May for a national tour starting in Brisbane.

6 days ago
Usher, Noise11.com, photo
Usher Wed After Super Bowl

Usher's representative has confirmed he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas after his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

6 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry To Leave American Idol

Katy Perry has revealed she is leaving American Idol after seven seasons.

6 days ago