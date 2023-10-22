 Duran Duran Reject Christmas Song For Being Too Cheesy - Noise11.com
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran Reject Christmas Song For Being Too Cheesy

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2023

in News

Duran Duran rejected an offer to do a Christmas single because they thought it was “corny”.

Duran Duran might be releasing the Halloween album ‘Danse Macabre’ but don’t expect them to put out a Yuletide collection anytime soon.

Drummer Roger Taylor told Classic Pop magazine: “We were approached to do a Christmas single at one point.

“We thought it was too cheesy, so we didn’t do it. I often say we should have said yes, because we’d still be getting a ton of royalties now. No, it was too corny. I can’t imagine we’d do a Christmas album now.”

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes added: “I celebrate Christmas the same as everyone, but it’s not something close to my heart. In a strange, beautiful way, Halloween is dear to me. I love that it’s a pagan celebration of craziness.

“As a kid, witches, black cats, demons and monsters were much more appealing than some big guy with a beard in a red suit.”

Duran Duran have put their spin on Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, ‘Psycho Killer’ by Talking Heads, with Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Spellbound’ by Siouxsie and the Banshees, and many more.

It also features new versions of ‘Nightboat’ and ‘Secret Oktober 31st’.

The record – which arrives in full on October 27 – is inspired by a pair of Halloween-themed shows in Las Vegas last year, where they donned ghoulish outfits and performed covers of ‘Spellbound’, ‘Ghost Town’ by The Specials and ‘Super Freak’ by Rick James.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

