Ed Kuepper Revisits His Old Music As New Music - Noise11.com

Ed Kuepper has reached back to his days of The Saints, The Laughing Clowns and his solo works to reimagine his early works on his new album ‘After The Flood’.

Kuepper had been performing a lot of the catalogue with Jim White of Dirty Three and decided to take the stage to the studio.

Ed says, “We took what Jim and I had been doing live and brought it into the studio. It was important that we captured the immediacy of what we’d been doing, that it wasn’t laboured over. Everything was laid down live”.

Check out what they have done for 2025 with The Laughing Clowns ‘The Crying Dance’”

Ed Kuepper with Jim White – After The Flood

Tracklist:

The Ruins

Crying Dance

The Year Of The Bloated Goat

The 16 Days

Demolition

Swing For The Crime

Collapse Board

Miracles

‘After The Flood’ will be released on 21 March 2025.

Ed Kuepper. Solo. At Last! Tour

Friday 11 April: The Citadel, Murwillumbah

Saturday 12 April: The Citadel, Murwillumbah

Thursday 17 April: The Street, Canberra

Friday 18 April: Caravan Music Club, Archies Creek

Saturday 19 April: Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Thursday 24 April: Camelot, Sydney

Friday 25 April: Camelot, Sydney

Saturday 26 April: Milton Theatre, Milton

Friday 2 May: Cube 37 – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston

Saturday 3 May: Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey

Sunday 4 May: Birregurra Mechanics Hall, Birregurra

Thursday 8 May: The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday 15 May: Avoca Theatre, Avoca

Friday 16 May: Flow Bar, Old Bar

Saturday 17 May: Qirkz, Abermain

All tickets via feelpresents.com

