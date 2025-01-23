Ed Kuepper Revisits His Old Music As New Music - Noise11.com

Ed Kuepper has reached back to his days of The Saints, The Laughing Clowns and his solo works to reimagine his early works on his new album ‘After The Flood’.
Kuepper had been performing a lot of the catalogue with Jim White of Dirty Three and decided to take the stage to the studio.
Ed says, “We took what Jim and I had been doing live and brought it into the studio. It was important that we captured the immediacy of what we’d been doing, that it wasn’t laboured over. Everything was laid down live”.
Check out what they have done for 2025 with The Laughing Clowns ‘The Crying Dance’”
Ed Kuepper with Jim White – After The Flood
Tracklist:
The Ruins
Crying Dance
The Year Of The Bloated Goat
The 16 Days
Demolition
Swing For The Crime
Collapse Board
Miracles
‘After The Flood’ will be released on 21 March 2025.
Ed Kuepper. Solo. At Last! Tour
Friday 11 April: The Citadel, Murwillumbah
Saturday 12 April: The Citadel, Murwillumbah
Thursday 17 April: The Street, Canberra
Friday 18 April: Caravan Music Club, Archies Creek
Saturday 19 April: Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne
Thursday 24 April: Camelot, Sydney
Friday 25 April: Camelot, Sydney
Saturday 26 April: Milton Theatre, Milton
Friday 2 May: Cube 37 – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston
Saturday 3 May: Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey
Sunday 4 May: Birregurra Mechanics Hall, Birregurra
Thursday 8 May: The Triffid, Brisbane
Thursday 15 May: Avoca Theatre, Avoca
Friday 16 May: Flow Bar, Old Bar
Saturday 17 May: Qirkz, Abermain
All tickets via feelpresents.com
