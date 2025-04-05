Ed Sheeran Added To Coachella - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has been added to the 2025 Coachella lineup.

Sheeran will hit the Mojave Stage at 3 pm on Saturday during Weekend Two.

US rock band Weezer has also joined the list of artists scheduled to perform, Rolling Stone reports.

The Indio, California festival returns on 11-13 and 25-27 April and features Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Green Day as headliners.

The festival has lost a couple of its originally scheduled performers since it first revealed its lineup.

On Friday, FKA Twigs announced she had cancelled her performances due to “ongoing visa issues”, saying that she was “devastated” by the news.

In late March, Anitta announced she would be stepping away from her slot due to “unexpected personal reasons”.

With less than a week to go before the festival returns, it remains to be seen what other artists may be added.

Weezer, who recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their Blue Album with a box set and tour, are set for a number of other upcoming festivals over the coming months, including the Glastonbury festival.

Sheeran, who has just released his new single, Azizam, from his upcoming album, Play, will follow up his Coachella appearance with a tour through Europe over the summer.

