Ed Sheeran Becomes First Person To Earn BRIT 100 Million Award - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the first British artist to receive a special-edition Gold BRIT Billion Award by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

The Gold BRIT Billion award celebrates Ed’s landmark achievement in being the first British artist to surpass 10 billion career streams in the UK – as calculated by the Official Charts Company. Over one billion of those streams came in the last 12 months alone. He was presented the Award by musician, actor, and presenter, Jordan Stephens, most well known for being one half of Rizzle Kicks, and host of the BRITs Red Carpet Treatment Podcast.

One of the UK’s most loved voices, Ed has made Official Charts history countless times, breaking records including becoming the first artist to have four albums in the Official Albums Chart Top 10 for a year, and the first British solo artist to claim a full year at No.1 across his catalogue on the Official Singles Chart.

With an untarnished streak of six UK No.1 albums, seven BRIT awards, and 14 UK No.1 singles, Ed recently broke the ticket record playing his Mathematics tour for 81,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He currently holds three of the 10 most-streamed songs of all time with Shape of You (#2), Perfect (#3), and Bad Habits (#9). His latest album Autumn Variations dropped on 29th September and is his second this year following the chart-topping success of ‘-‘, released in May.

Ed Sheeran said:

“It’s wonderful to receive the first-ever BRIT Billion Award in the UK for 10 billion streams. I want to say a big thank you to my fans. None of this is possible without you guys x”

