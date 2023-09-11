 Ed Sheeran Cancels Las Vegas Show At The Last Minute Due To Technical Hitch - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran's first ever Australian performance in front of 50 people at Bakehouse Studios Melbourne in 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Cancels Las Vegas Show At The Last Minute Due To Technical Hitch

by Music-News.com on September 12, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran pulled out of a Las Vegas concert at the last minute after suffering technical problems while setting up for the show.

Sheeran was due to play Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, but scrapped the gig less than an hour before it was due to begin in the searing Nevada heat.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in (setting up) of our vegas show,” Ed wrote on his Instagram account. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled (sic) in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

Fans were left furious by the late postponement as many had already entered the venue, and some complained of “passing out” and “vomiting” in the heat.

One slammed Ed on Instagram by writing, “There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade and zero communication. Watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting.”

The new date will now conclude Ed’s latest U.S. trek. He is due to release a new album, Autumn Variations, on 29 September. He will perform the new record live in full at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry

Calvin Harris has reportedly married Vick Hope over the weekend.

22 hours ago
Snow Patrol
Snow Patrol Loses Its Rhythm Section

Drummer Jonny Quinn and bass player Paul Wilson, the rhythm section of Snow Patrol, have departed the band.

4 days ago
Zach Bryan mug shot
Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma

Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma today on an ‘Obstruction of Justice’ charge.

5 days ago
Royal Blood photo supplied Frontier Touring
Royal Blood Set Australia and New Zealand Dates For December

Royal Blood will return to Australia and New Zealand in December for their first dates since 2018.

7 days ago
Joe Jonas, music news, noise11.com
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner File for Divorce

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

September 6, 2023
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Gifts Fan $50,000

Drake gifted a fan $50,000 (£39,700) during his concert over the weekend.

September 5, 2023
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Ran Bangers Tour At Break-Even

Miley Cyrus has claimed she "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz tour.

September 5, 2023