Ed Sheeran Cancels Las Vegas Show At The Last Minute Due To Technical Hitch - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran pulled out of a Las Vegas concert at the last minute after suffering technical problems while setting up for the show.

Sheeran was due to play Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, but scrapped the gig less than an hour before it was due to begin in the searing Nevada heat.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in (setting up) of our vegas show,” Ed wrote on his Instagram account. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled (sic) in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

Fans were left furious by the late postponement as many had already entered the venue, and some complained of “passing out” and “vomiting” in the heat.

One slammed Ed on Instagram by writing, “There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade and zero communication. Watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting.”

The new date will now conclude Ed’s latest U.S. trek. He is due to release a new album, Autumn Variations, on 29 September. He will perform the new record live in full at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

