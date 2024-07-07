Ed Sheeran Confirms Final Euro Dates for Mathematics Tour - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has announced the final European dates for his mammoth Mathematics Tour.

Sheeran took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he will be embarking on another European leg of his Mathematics Tour in May 2025.

“In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end ! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year,” Ed wrote.

Ed added, “It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…”

The leg begins in Madrid, Spain, on 30 May 2025 and wraps up in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 5 September.

The mammoth Mathematics Tour, also known as the +-=÷× Tour, kicked off in Dublin, Ireland, on 23 April 2022. The singer-songwriter teased that he will be adding more dates outside of Europe in 2025.

In a video, he said, “We’re gonna be doing a few shows in Europe and some more that we are going to announce soon. But this is it, this is the end.”

Before Ed returns to the stage for the final legs of his tour, he will be visiting schools across the U.K. to help enhance funding for music programs for young people.

“I started doing that in the county I’m from, and we’ve just now changed to doing it nationwide,” he previously said of the scheme. “I’m now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes.”

Sheeran previously donated millions to his former school, Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England, after a teacher contacted him about funding cuts in 2018.

