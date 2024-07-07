 Ed Sheeran Confirms Final Euro Dates for Mathematics Tour - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Confirms Final Euro Dates for Mathematics Tour

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2024

in News

Ed Sheeran has announced the final European dates for his mammoth Mathematics Tour.

Sheeran took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he will be embarking on another European leg of his Mathematics Tour in May 2025.

“In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end ! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year,” Ed wrote.

Ed added, “It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…”

The leg begins in Madrid, Spain, on 30 May 2025 and wraps up in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 5 September.

The mammoth Mathematics Tour, also known as the +-=÷× Tour, kicked off in Dublin, Ireland, on 23 April 2022. The singer-songwriter teased that he will be adding more dates outside of Europe in 2025.

In a video, he said, “We’re gonna be doing a few shows in Europe and some more that we are going to announce soon. But this is it, this is the end.”

Before Ed returns to the stage for the final legs of his tour, he will be visiting schools across the U.K. to help enhance funding for music programs for young people.

“I started doing that in the county I’m from, and we’ve just now changed to doing it nationwide,” he previously said of the scheme. “I’m now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes.”

Sheeran previously donated millions to his former school, Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England, after a teacher contacted him about funding cuts in 2018.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora Performs To Over 50,000 In Bucharest

Rita Ora performed for over 50,000 fans at the Saga Festival in Bucharest.

6 hours ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Cancels Show Due To Safety Concerns

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her headlining performance at SAGA Festival on Sunday night due to a planned protest in Bucharest.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Funds Music Education Program For UK Schools

Ed Sheeran has opened up about a new high school scheme he is funding to improve music learning.

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

4 days ago
The Rubens 2024
The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’

The Rubens will release their fifth album ‘Soda’ in September.

5 days ago
Childish Gambino (supplied)
Childish Gambino Album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ Coming July 19

Donald Glover has announced a released date for his next Childish Gambino album ‘Bando Stone & the New World’ but he has also revealed it will be his last Childish Gambino album.

6 days ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa To Play Her First Wembley Headline Shows

Dua Lipa is “absolutely thrilled” she is set to play Wembley Stadium this time next year.

July 2, 2024