 Ed Sheeran Has Completed His Next Album - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran's first ever Australian performance in front of 50 people at Bakehouse Studios Melbourne in 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Has Completed His Next Album

by Music-News.com on December 12, 2024

in News

Ed Sheeran has shared details of his upcoming new album – which he has already completed.

Sheeran has not only completed recording the new record – he has already filmed two music videos for it.

Speaking to Variety, Sheeran explained fans can expect his eighth studio album to be a return to his stadium-filling pop best.

He said, “It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It’s quite exciting.”

The star has also explained that fans can expect to see him excessively promoting the new record as his album Equals was released in the midst of the pandemic and his Subtract album, which was out in 2023, “was obviously a completely different record that didn’t really call for big pop stuff.”

Ed Sheeran also opened up on the fact that Richard Curtis directed the music video for his new song Under the Tree – which is taken from the new Netflix animation film That Christmas which Curtis wrote.

Sheeran gushed, “I’ve felt that having him put his stamp on me doing a Christmas song would be kind of special to me.”

He added, “It was fun. We filmed it 10 minutes away from my house, and my mate’s mum is an extra in it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Hotel Manager Charged For Liam Payne’s Death

The hotel manager and receptionist where Liam Payne died have been charged in connection with the star's death.

1 day ago
The Preatures
The Preatures To Reform And Play Their First Ever Venue Again

Sydney’s The Preatures are getting back together for a one-off show at The Lansdowne, the first venue they ever performed at.

December 2, 2024
The Weeknd at Marvel Stadium Melbourne supplied by Live Nation
The Weeknd Reveals Hurry Up Tomorrow Album Details

The Weeknd has announced his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released early next year.

November 29, 2024
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Buys A London Office Block

Ed Sheeran has bought a London office block. Ed splashed £8.25million ($10.4 million) on the prime real estate in the heart of London's Soho.

November 25, 2024
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One Direction Reunite At Funeral for Liam Payne

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates paid their last respects to the singer at a private funeral on Wednesday.

November 21, 2024
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne’s Gold Rolex Went Missing After His Death

Argentine detectives have declared Liam Payne's gold Rolex watch missing.

November 14, 2024
Orianthi Australian tour
Orianthi To Play January Dates In Australia

Orianthi has her own set of shows to play in Australia in 2025.

November 8, 2024