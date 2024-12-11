Ed Sheeran Has Completed His Next Album - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has shared details of his upcoming new album – which he has already completed.

Sheeran has not only completed recording the new record – he has already filmed two music videos for it.

Speaking to Variety, Sheeran explained fans can expect his eighth studio album to be a return to his stadium-filling pop best.

He said, “It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It’s quite exciting.”

The star has also explained that fans can expect to see him excessively promoting the new record as his album Equals was released in the midst of the pandemic and his Subtract album, which was out in 2023, “was obviously a completely different record that didn’t really call for big pop stuff.”

Ed Sheeran also opened up on the fact that Richard Curtis directed the music video for his new song Under the Tree – which is taken from the new Netflix animation film That Christmas which Curtis wrote.

Sheeran gushed, “I’ve felt that having him put his stamp on me doing a Christmas song would be kind of special to me.”

He added, “It was fun. We filmed it 10 minutes away from my house, and my mate’s mum is an extra in it.”

